Utah division of water says state needs more rain

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 21, 2024 at 4:42 PM MDT
Residents navigate flooded streets on kayaks after heavy rainfall and hail in Heber. in August 2024
Kahri Simpson
Residents navigate flooded streets on kayaks after heavy rainfall in Heber.

The multiple rainstorms across the state also has not helped Utah’s water outlook as total summer precipitation reports have been underwhelming, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources.

Utah relies on monsoons to saturate soil for efficient spring runoff next year.

Statewide soil moisture at the end of July was 39% of saturation, which is in the bottom 10 percent of all observations since Utah began recording soil moisture.

Recent storms have increased soil moisture, however, more is needed to bring soil moisture up to near-normal levels.

In Utah, about 95% of the water supply comes from snowpack, which is stored in reservoirs.

Statewide, reservoirs are currently 82% full on average, which is around 18% higher than normal and 3% higher than last year.

For tips on water conservation and lawn watering guides, visit SlowTheFlow.org
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
