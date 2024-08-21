Utah division of water says state needs more rain

Utah relies on monsoons to saturate soil for efficient spring runoff next year.

Statewide soil moisture at the end of July was 39% of saturation, which is in the bottom 10 percent of all observations since Utah began recording soil moisture.

Recent storms have increased soil moisture, however, more is needed to bring soil moisture up to near-normal levels.

In Utah, about 95% of the water supply comes from snowpack, which is stored in reservoirs.

Statewide, reservoirs are currently 82% full on average, which is around 18% higher than normal and 3% higher than last year.

For tips on water conservation and lawn watering guides, visit SlowTheFlow.org