August precipitation in Utah mountains fares better than normal

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 5, 2024 at 4:51 PM MDT
Rainbow over the Swaner Preserve after a rainstorm.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
Rainbow over the Swaner Preserve after a rainstorm.

Utah’s mountains fared well for the month of August with higher-than-average precipitation.

The mountains received 2.7 inches of new precipitation… that’s 178% of the normal rate.

Utah’s valleys received 1.5 inches, or 160% of what’s expected.

August’s rainfall brings the statewide water year to 105% of the normal amount, up 2% from July.

The heavy rainfall helped the mountain soils, but after a less-than-impressive July and late precipitation, the soils quickly dried. Statewide soil moisture is currently 7% lower than at this time last year.

Statewide water storage dropped 6% this week and is now at 77% capacity. Summit and Wasatch counties’ reservoirs average around 80% with Echo Reservoir the lowest at 58%.
Environment
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver