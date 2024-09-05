August precipitation in Utah mountains fares better than normal

The mountains received 2.7 inches of new precipitation… that’s 178% of the normal rate.

Utah’s valleys received 1.5 inches, or 160% of what’s expected.

August’s rainfall brings the statewide water year to 105% of the normal amount, up 2% from July.

The heavy rainfall helped the mountain soils, but after a less-than-impressive July and late precipitation, the soils quickly dried. Statewide soil moisture is currently 7% lower than at this time last year.

Statewide water storage dropped 6% this week and is now at 77% capacity. Summit and Wasatch counties’ reservoirs average around 80% with Echo Reservoir the lowest at 58%.