DWR reports over 100 cases of wildlife poaching since August

Since the early hunts that began Aug. 1, conservation officers have found 104 illegally killed animals.

The poached animals include deer, elk, moose, a bear, pronghorn and fish.

In the same time frame, conservation officers have also received 201 tips through reporting tools, which help authorities investigate poaching cases.

Currently just 53 DWR officers patrol all of Utah and the agency says the public’s help is needed to keep an eye on illegal hunting activity.

DWR says if Utahns spot a possible violation of state wildlife laws, writing down a license plate number to give to conservation officers is the most important thing to do.

Officers say to not confront someone who may be committing a violation and instead report the incident to the DWR using one of their four channels:

