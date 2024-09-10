© 2024 KPCW

DWR reports over 100 cases of wildlife poaching since August

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 10, 2024 at 3:25 PM MDT
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

With hunting seasons in full swing and Utah’s most popular general-season rifle deer hunt beginning next month, Division of Wildlife Resource officers are working to protect wildlife and make sure hunters are obeying the laws.

Since the early hunts that began Aug. 1, conservation officers have found 104 illegally killed animals.

The poached animals include deer, elk, moose, a bear, pronghorn and fish.

In the same time frame, conservation officers have also received 201 tips through reporting tools, which help authorities investigate poaching cases.

Currently just 53 DWR officers patrol all of Utah and the agency says the public’s help is needed to keep an eye on illegal hunting activity.

DWR says if Utahns spot a possible violation of state wildlife laws, writing down a license plate number to give to conservation officers is the most important thing to do.

Officers say to not confront someone who may be committing a violation and instead report the incident to the DWR using one of their four channels:

  • Text officers at 847-411.
  • Call the Utah Turn-in-a-Poacher hotline at 1-800-662-3337. (The UTiP hotline is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is the quickest way to report a wildlife violation.)
  • Use the UTDWR Law Enforcement app.
  • Report online through the DWR website; however, contact with an officer may be limited with this option. 
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
