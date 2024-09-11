© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah to see smoky skies, wildfire danger through end of week

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 11, 2024 at 3:23 PM MDT
Smoky skies above Old Town Park City, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
Smoky skies above Old Town Park City, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

Utah’s wildfire season isn’t over yet with 38 new wildfire starts over the past week.

those human caused.

Smoke from large fires in surrounding states will impact Utah’s air quality through Thursday.

Summit County Health Department monitors show air quality at around 150 AQI Thursday afternoon, which may affect sensitive groups who spend significant time outside.

Real-time air quality readings are available on the Summit County Health Department website.

The National Weather Service is forecasting critical fire weather conditions across the state as gusty winds from approaching storm systems blow through the area.

The winds and low humidity will continue through Thursday followed by cooler temperatures and lighter winds.

Utah Fire Info reminds everyone to practice their fire sense, even as cooler temperatures roll into the state.
Environment
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver