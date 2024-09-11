Utah to see smoky skies, wildfire danger through end of week

those human caused.

Smoke from large fires in surrounding states will impact Utah’s air quality through Thursday.

Summit County Health Department monitors show air quality at around 150 AQI Thursday afternoon, which may affect sensitive groups who spend significant time outside.

Real-time air quality readings are available on the Summit County Health Department website.

The National Weather Service is forecasting critical fire weather conditions across the state as gusty winds from approaching storm systems blow through the area.

The winds and low humidity will continue through Thursday followed by cooler temperatures and lighter winds.

Utah Fire Info reminds everyone to practice their fire sense, even as cooler temperatures roll into the state.