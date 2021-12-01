Summit County public input session on Dakota Pacific starts at 6 p.m.

The council posted rules and reminders for those attending tonight’s meeting, reminding people that public input won’t occur until after the developer’s presentation.

The council cautioned that the hearing is not a question and answer session, so people shouldn’t expect back and forth dialogue as that is inappropriate. But council members will take notes and address relevant questions after public input concludes.

They also asked the public to be mindful of hotel guests when arriving and departing, as the meeting may run late into the evening.

The meeting doesn’t have a cutoff time – it will last until everyone who wishes to speak has had the chance to do so. Comments can be made in person or over Zoom. Comment time limit is three minutes, and anyone speaking must provide their full name, their resident and place of employment. Zoom attendees won’t be called on unless their full name is displayed on their screen.

People may not bring signs and banners into the conference center. In addition, no applause and no attack-type comments directed at individual council members.

The meeting is slated to begin at 6 p.m. at the Newpark Hotel Conference Center, 1476 Newpark Blvd. The council could vote on the project at the meeting but council members have said that’s highly unlikely given the amount of public comment they expect to receive and their need to review it.

A group opposed to the project is asking like-minded people to join it before the meeting at 5 p.m. at Maxwell’s in Newpark Town Center.

To participate in the public input session, join the ZOOM webinar at: https://zoom.us/j/772302472

To listen by phone only: Dial 1-301-715-8592, Webinar ID: 772 302 472.

For more information, visit summitcounty.org