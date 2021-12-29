Utah spikes to over 3,300 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as local cases continue to rise

Wednesday’s 3,305 new cases reported by the Utah Department of Health is the highest single-day COVID-19 case count since January 7th.

According to a statement from the health department, Wednesday’s surge in cases is likely the result of a combination of the fast-spreading Omicron variant and gatherings over last week’s Christmas holiday.

There are currently 442 Utahns hospitalized with the disease, and all statewide ICUs are over 93% full.

The health department also reported seven more deaths on Wednesday. None of the deaths were from either Summit or Wasatch County.

Summit County saw a record-smashing 137 new cases on Tuesday, and recorded another 136 new cases Wednesday for the two highest case counts in the county since the pandemic began.

Wasatch County continued its steady rise in new cases as well, reporting 53 new infections.

State and local health officials continue to urge people to stay home and get tested if they are sick, and wear masks indoors. The health department also adds that if you have delayed getting a booster dose or first dose of the vaccine, now is the time to get it done. Vaccine locations can be found here.

KPCW will be speaking with both Summit and Wasatch County health officials later this week about the current COVID-19 situation.

