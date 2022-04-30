Park City “isn’t in compliance” with land management code for Thaynes overflow parking area

If you’ve ever struggled to find a parking spot at Hotel Park City for a round of golf or cross-country skiing at White Pine Touring, you might have found a spot just up the street on Thaynes Canyon Drive. It turns out that parking is actually not allowed there in the city’s code.

Park City owns the golf course land and the land the overflow parking has been on. City Trails and Open Space Manager Heinrich Deters told the Park City Council last week that although the city is violating its own code, the parking has become essential for business operations.

“This is an area that the city, as a user, isn’t in compliance with their own land management code," Deters said. "It is something, though, that has been used for decades, I would say, and I would say that it’s critical to the operations of the golf course. Taking the lead as the city and being a responsible land owner, it’s something that I think that, as staff, we’re asking you, as council, for a little bit of direction.”

Traffic and parking issues in the Thanynes Canyon neighborhood over the last couple of years have led to some friction between residents, the city, White Pine, and the golf course as parking often overflowed into residential areas.

Councilor Jeremy Rubell lives on Thaynes Canyon Drive and told KPCW he and his neighbors have been worried about safety on the road with constant traffic, cars lining the street, and no sidewalk for pedestrians.

He said last week that he wants to see the city address what he called an urgent problem, but understands that the usage in that area has changed in recent years.

“I think what it comes down to is that project has grown over time, just like the rest of town has grown over time," said Rubell. "The use of recreation has increased significantly since COVID. We’ve seen it all over the place, the impacts all over the place. Sometimes you need to mitigate things a little differently than you have in the past to keep the community safe. That’s really what this is all about.”

At last week’s city council meeting, Rubell floated ideas like needing a parking permit to use the overflow lot.

Mayor Nann Worel said city staff should work on short-term immediate solutions until a long-term fix to the overflow parking problem can be found.

The council indicated that a public hearing on the parking on Thaynes Canyon Drive could be scheduled once some solutions are developed by city staff.