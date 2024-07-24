SR 113 closed in both directions after head-on collision

State Route 113 is closed in both both directions this evening after a head-on collision involving three cars near Soldier Hollow in Midway.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cameron Roden said a southbound Toyota Tacoma was waiting to make a left turn, when the driver of an electric vehicle approached the truck from behind and realized they didn't have enough room or time to stop.

To avoid a collision, the driver of the Chevrolet Spark swerved into the northbound traffic lane, where they collided head-on with a Chevy Silverado pickup.

The driver of the Spark was airlifted to a local hospital to be treated for serious i juries, Roden said. Others involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries.

The accident appears to have happened just before 5:30 p.m., based on a post from the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office announcing the closure of SR 113.

Roden said the highway is expected to reopen this evening.

This is a developing story that will be updated as information become available.

