Report: Heber City has highest percentage of remote workers in state

A lot of people who live in Heber City work from home. The city has Utah’s highest percentage of remote workers.

Remote work took off when COVID-19 hit, and it made Utah more popular as people sought chances to live near outdoor recreation.

Census data from 2015 to 2020 shows that about 15% of Heber City residents work remotely. That puts it in 7th place in the country for remote work.

That ranks far ahead of other Utah cities. Provo comes it at #40 nationally, followed by St. George at #53, with Salt Lake City coming in at #69.

According to 2021 census numbers, Heber’s population is just over 17,000. That’s an increase of more than 50 % compared to 2010 data.

Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dallin Koecher said the report came as a surprise.

“During the pandemic we definitely saw an influx of people, coming in through our office even saying, ‘hey we can work wherever we want and live wherever we want because we’re remote,’" Koecher said.

"So why not come to this great place, it’s family friendly, it’s beautiful, and it’s close to all the different things we need. So we saw a lot of that, kind of just anecdotally.”

Heber currently doesn’t have any coworking spaces, which have grown in popularity nationally in recent years. Koecher said the chamber is considering a business of that type.

He said the chamber works to get those remote workers engaged locally.

“We always just encourage new folks who come to the valley to get active in the community," Koecher said. "So whether you work from home or work in a brick-and-mortar store, we encourage all businesses to get active in the community.”

At the pandemic peak, research shows that roughly two-thirds of work in the U.S. was done remotely. Economists are now saying in 2022 that a third of work is done away from offices.

Sectors including technology, communications, professional services, and finance have the highest rates of remote work, according to data from payroll software company Gusto.