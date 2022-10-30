Annexation, 350 townhomes up for approval in Heber

A housing development along a stretch of Highway 40 near downtown Heber - and more than 300 new homes to boot - is up for final approval this week.

If the city council votes yes, the 60-acre annexation would go to the lieutenant governor’s office for confirmation. The council could also approve several housing developments within that 60-acre parcel called North Village.

A staff report says those would add about 350 new homes, most of them townhomes, and 80,000 square feet of commercial space.

Another plan there is for a new senior living community, where up to 30 people could live.

In recent years, multiple annexations and developments have been approved on parcels of land across the highway from the open pastures known as the North Fields. The city requires developers to pay fees toward a fund for preservation of those pastures, and these new projects would generate roughly $900,000 for that.

Another item on the agenda has to do with who can call a public hearing. The council is scheduled to vote to change that and require itself to approve all future public hearings before they can be scheduled.

That vote follows an ongoing debate in recent weeks over a public hearing Mayor Heidi Franco called in late September to discuss the airport. Council members said she blindsided them when she announced it to a room of about 80 people. Franco said she was just following through on a meeting that had been promised to the public but not yet scheduled.

A work meeting begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday after a closed session. The regular meeting begins at 6 p.m.