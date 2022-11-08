© 2022 KPCW

Heber’s retail and commercial building standards up for public comment

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published November 8, 2022 at 12:21 PM MST
Heber City Hall
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
Heber City Hall is located at 75 North Main Street.

A public hearing in the Heber City Planning Commission meeting tonight will cover land use and building designs around town.

The public is invited to weigh in on the look of buildings in Heber City commercial areas.

A public hearing at Tuesday’s planning commission meeting will ask whether to relax design standards on business walls. Namely, businesses wouldn’t have to meet the same visual standards on walls that aren’t visible to local streets. The change would permit those walls to be built without some elements required for the “mountain modern” aesthetic the rest of that commercial zone follows.

It’s a smaller element of a broader code change passed recently by the city council.

A staff report says the change would lower construction costs. The planning commission could approve the move at the meeting.

The meeting’s Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Heber City Hall, 75 North Main Street. A link to attend the meeting via Zoom can be found at heberut.gov.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter