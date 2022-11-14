Townhomes, senior housing return to Heber City Council

Applications to build over 300 homes in Heber City could get city council approval this week.

It’s one of several annexations and developments along U.S. Highway 40 north of downtown that are either pending or were recently approved. City planners say in the years to come, the area across from the North Fields pastures will grow as a new urban center with public areas and shops along with thousands of new homes.

According to United States Census data in 2020, Heber City was the fifth-fastest-growing city between 10,000 and 50,000 people in the country. Projections by the University of Utah Kem C. Gardner Institute suggest the population could more than double over the next 40 years.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, the North Village annexation and developments are up for approval. A staff report says that would add about 350 new homes, most of them townhomes, and 80,000 square feet of commercial space.

Another plan there is for a new senior living community for up to 30 people.

Two weeks ago, the council could have approved the North Village plans. Councilmembers said they weren’t ready to approve them because a developer had included last-minute changes.

The hesitation focused around building height and affordable housing.

According to the staff report, the senior living developer has since agreed to a three-story limit. Also, the developments will collectively include 17 housing units affordable for people making 60% of the area median income.

According to a 2022 report by Mountainlands Community Housing Trust, 60% of the current area median income in Wasatch County is $47,000 for a single-person household and $62,000 for a four-person household.

By annexing land into the city, developments get access to city services like water and sewer lines, police and road services.

The council will also hold a public hearing for a smaller annexation for a housing development on about an acre of land northeast of downtown on Mill Road. Zoning rules would allow three homes to be built there.

The council will also consider hiring a new city attorney, Jeremy Cook. The current city attorney, Mark Smedley, is expected to transition to a position in the city manager’s office.

The meeting’s Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Heber City Hall, 75 North Main Street.

For the full meeting agenda and a link to attend via Zoom, visit the web version of this report at kpcw.org.