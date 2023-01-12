Snow collapses canopy on vehicles at Heber City dealership
Snow brought down trees and collapsed a canopy on vehicles in Heber City.
Heber City Police
The recent snowstorms have been regularly blanketing the Wasatch Back with fresh coats of powder. While winter sports enthusiasts are rejoicing, others are cleaning up Mother Nature's messes.
One of her latest victims: Karl Malone Polaris on 900 S. Main St. in Heber.
Heber City Police told KPCW a canopy crumpled under the weight of the snow earlier this week.
No one was hurt but a few UTVs were underneath when it came crashing down.
The storm also brought down tree limbs in Wasatch County, one hitting an electrical line and sparking a fire which fortunately put itself out.
Crews are working to clear branches and rebuild before the next wave of winter weather moves in.