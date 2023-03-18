Heber City Council set to vote on city manager contract, bypass resolution

The council will revisit two items it didn’t resolve at its last meeting.

First, the council will vote on a resolution supporting the Utah Department of Transportation’s continued study of U.S. Highway 40 bypass routes around Heber City.

The week before the last meeting, Mayor Heidi Franco, Councilman Ryan Stack, and Wasatch County Council Chair Spencer Park met with UDOT executives. The local officials later said the UDOT leaders asked if they should stop the bypass study due to public backlash.

When the council met on March 7, some council members shared their preferences about which route UDOT should choose. Ultimately, they agreed to craft a resolution that supports the study process itself, rather than one declaring which route the council favors.

UDOT says it’s reviewing five bypass options, two of which would run through the Heber Valley North Fields.

The council also delayed a decision at the last meeting about City Manager Matt Brower’s contract. He has asked for changes to his contract a little over a year before it was due for renewal.

Brower said he wanted to clarify what fireable offenses are and outline an appeal process in case he is fired. He said that would protect him in case he’s wrongfully accused of misconduct and is fired as a result.

Council members and Franco requested more time to review, and said they wondered whether such protections would set a precedent that made firing city managers too difficult.

Other topics up for action include whether to execute a $5.5 million contract with Hydro Vac Excavation for pressurized water meter infrastructure. The city plans to install those water meters at all homes to track water use.

Another contract up for a vote is a roundabout design for 550 East. The design work from AWA Engineering would cost the city $60,400.

The council will also vote on whether to build a new cemetery administration building.

The meeting’s at Heber City Hall, 75 North Main Street. The full agenda and a Zoom online meeting link are available at heberut.gov.

The council will not meet on the first Tuesday of April because of spring break.

