City manager, new housing and parks on Heber City Council agenda

Twice already, the Heber City Council has delayed a request by City Manager Matt Brower to update the terms of his contract, but it’s back on this week’s meeting agenda for a vote.

Although the contract isn’t due for renewal until September 2024, Brower said last month he wanted to clarify what fireable offenses are and outline an appeal process in case he is fired. He said that would protect him in case he’s wrongfully accused of misconduct and fired as a result.

Council members and Franco requested more time to review, and wondered whether such protections would make firing city managers too difficult.

As city manager, Brower is in charge of all city staff and is the city’s highest paid employee. He makes $175,000 a year. The new terms he proposed wouldn’t change his salary or increase his benefits.

The city will also hold a public hearing about a $9 million bond for road maintenance. The city would get that money in 2024 to build, resurface, repair and stripe roads, according to a staff report.

Between the regular meeting and a work meeting Tuesday, the council will also discuss with staff some land-use plans that aren’t ready for decisions yet.

That includes the old movie theaters on Main Street. Earlier this year, a Heber City man told the council he’s buying them and wants to repurpose one as an entertainment center. The council voiced support, but said parking was an issue. Tuesday, the council will strategize how to handle that with planners.

The city also may seek to commission an affordable housing development with homes for city, county and school district employees. The council’s scheduled to discuss how to find a developer to take on that project.

The parks master plan is also up for a strategy discussion Tuesday. That will focus on projects on Main Street, at the Coyote Lane development and at the recently acquired land under a conservation easement at the existing Muirfield Park.

The work meeting is Tuesday at 4 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 6 p.m. at Heber City Hall, 75 North Main Street. A link to the agenda and how to attend via Zoom is available at here.