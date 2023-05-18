Volunteers wanted for Heber City cleanup Saturday

Heber City Manager Matt Brower said volunteers are needed to help clean up trash or prepare soil for flowers which will be planted downtown in a few weeks. Others will have the opportunity to help the Heber Leadership Academy with its “Flip the Strip” project.

“They're going to remove a portion of the grass in front of the police department and prepare it for the planting and the transition to a more water-conscious strip, which will take place on June 10,” he said.

The Wasatch County Fire Department will also be there to lend a hand.

“They're going to bring a water tender downtown and wash all the curb and gutter and sidewalks off from all the grit that's developed during the winter months,” Brower said.

The event is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Heber City fire pit on 75 North Main Street. Volunteers are asked to bring their own work gloves and any tools they might have like rakes or small shovels. Most importantly, lunch will be provided.

