Construction of new Heber Light and Power building expected to begin soon

Last week, the Heber City Planning Commission approved a site plan for a new Heber Light and Power building adjacent to one of its three current buildings.

Wasatch County Councilmember Kendall Crittenden, who is on the board for the electricity provider, said the new building will allow the company to consolidate its offices and work spaces.

If approved by city staff, the new facility will be built on five acres at 300 South 600 West.

Designs show it’ll be a 27,500-square-foot administrative building and shop area. A parking lot is planned west of the building and the east side is an area for future expansion.

With the planning commission’s unanimous approval, the project just needs city staff to sign off on a building permit. City Planning Director Tony Kohler told KPCW there’s no estimated groundbreaking date, but he said it's likely the project will begin within the year.