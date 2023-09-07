Minors detained after 140-mph chase ends in Heber City

Officers first tried to stop the car on Heber’s Main Street at about 9 a.m. for an expired registration, Heber City Police said.

That’s when the car sped onto Highway 40 and eluded police for several miles until authorities deployed spike strips near State Road 32, ending the chase.

Two minors, the vehicle’s only occupants, were booked on multiple charges at the juvenile detention center.

Police said the car was stolen at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in Spanish Fork City. The suspects lost Utah County Sheriff’s deputies before Heber officers stopped the car and detained its occupants.

No injuries were reported during the multi-county chase.