© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🗳️ Primary Election Results 🗳️ Unofficial primary election results for races in Park City and the Wasatch Back.
Heber City

Minors detained after 140-mph chase ends in Heber City

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published September 7, 2023 at 5:19 PM MDT
Heber City Police
Heber City Police said the car was stolen at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in Spanish Fork City. The suspects eluded Utah County Sheriff’s deputies before Heber officers stopped the car and detained its occupants.

Heber City Police stopped a stolen white Dodge Challenger on Highway 40 just past River Road and detained the two minors inside Wednesday.

Officers first tried to stop the car on Heber’s Main Street at about 9 a.m. for an expired registration, Heber City Police said.

That’s when the car sped onto Highway 40 and eluded police for several miles until authorities deployed spike strips near State Road 32, ending the chase.

Two minors, the vehicle’s only occupants, were booked on multiple charges at the juvenile detention center.

Police said the car was stolen at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in Spanish Fork City. The suspects lost Utah County Sheriff’s deputies before Heber officers stopped the car and detained its occupants.

No injuries were reported during the multi-county chase.

Heber City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler