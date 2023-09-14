© 2023 KPCW

Heber City teen in critical condition after hit by van in school crosswalk

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards
Published September 14, 2023 at 11:18 AM MDT
A 14-year-old boy biking to school was hit by a work van in the school crosswalk Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. He went to the hospital in critical condition.
Heber City Police Department
A 14-year-old boy biking to school was hit by a work van in the school crosswalk in Heber City Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. He went to the hospital in critical condition.

A 14-year-old Heber City boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a van in a school crosswalk Thursday morning.

Heber City Police say a work van hit the teen on his bike at the 500 E. 1200 S. intersection at about 7:45 a.m.

The student was crossing five lanes of traffic from south to north in the crosswalk on his way to school.

Heber City Police Sgt. Joshua Weishar said the crossing's caution lights were flashing when the teen was hit.

He said the work van was driving eastbound on 1200 S. when it failed to yield and hit the student.

The teen went to Utah Valley Hospital in critical condition.

Weishar said the driver has been charged with failure to yield in a school crosswalk.

The names of those involved have not been released.

This story will be updated as details are confirmed.

Ashton Edwards
KPCW News Director
See stories by Ashton Edwards