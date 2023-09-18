© 2023 KPCW

Heber City Council considers new traffic light after teen hit by car in crosswalk

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published September 18, 2023 at 8:53 PM MDT
An intersection at 1200 South 500 East could get an upgrade. The Heber City Council may approve a contract to clear the way for a traffic light, in addition to the crosswalk with pedestrian lights already in place.
Less than a week after a van hit a 14-year-old Wasatch High student, the Heber City Council may take action to add a new traffic light at its Tuesday meeting.

City government has planned to add a traffic light and new crosswalk at the intersection where a 14-year-old biking to school was critically injured last Thursday.

Councilmember Ryan Stack said that “rattled the community.” He also said the traffic light has been in plans for a few months.

The safety upgrades would be installed at 1200 South 500 East, near the Wasatch County Library. Other comments online stated the intersection can be unsafe because of fast cars on 1200 South and blinding sunlight in the mornings.

The council will vote whether to award a construction contract to build the light during a regular meeting Tuesday evening.

Also at that meeting, the council is scheduled to officially appoint Parker Sever as Heber City’s new chief of police.

The council will consider honoring Chief Dave Booth, whose tenure will end after 11 years with Heber City Police. The council plans to vote on naming the police building after Booth. Councilmembers considered that proposal earlier this month and decided to delay the decision.

The possible expansion of public transit in Heber is also up for discussion with High Valley Transit. It operates a bus route from Heber to Park City and microtransit shuttles in town.

The meeting's at Heber City Hall, 75 North Main Street. The full agenda and a link to the web broadcast can be found here.

