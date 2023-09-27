© 2023 KPCW

Open house honors 11-year career of Heber City Police Chief Dave Booth

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published September 27, 2023 at 10:44 AM MDT
Heber City Police Chief Dave Booth
Heber City Police Department
Heber City Police Chief Dave Booth stands outside the Heber City Public Safety Building, where he'll be honored later this week before he retires.

The community is invited to a celebration for retiring Heber City Police Chief Dave Booth this week.

Booth’s 11-year tenure as chief comes to an end Sept. 30.

Thursday, Sept. 28, the city is hosting an open house so all can celebrate with him.

“For the last nine years that I've served with Chief Booth, I have never doubted his commitment and the determined focus that he's shown as chief,” said Mayor Heidi Franco, who will speak Thursday. “Those who really know Chief Booth were also witness of his personal sacrifice and dedication to Heber City. All of us in the city wish Chief Dave Booth the very best in his future endeavors and will always thank him for his strong, selfless example, and his service to our city.”

Franco encouraged anyone who wants to show support to join the open house.

“Anyone's welcome to attend the retirement celebration for Chief Booth," she said. "You'll be able to wish him a fond farewell and wish him the very best for his future.”

The celebration is at the Heber City Public Safety Building at 301 South Main Street. It’s from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Deputy Chief Jeremy Nelson will take over as interim chief from Sunday, Oct. 1, to Monday, Oct. 16. That’s when Parker Sever is scheduled to swear in as Heber City’s next chief of police.

Franco said Sever plans to address elected leaders and the public at the city council meeting Oct. 17.

Heber City
Ben Lasseter
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Ben Lasseter
