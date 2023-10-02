Second Wasatch High student hit by car remains hospitalized

The ninth grader was critically injured when an SUV hit her in a crosswalk on Heber City’s Main Street last Wednesday.

She was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital where she underwent two brain surgeries in 24 hours.

Family members said the second surgery went well and Saunders remains in the ICU.

She is one of two teens recently hit by vehicles in Heber City in just two weeks. Both are students at Wasatch High School.

The first student, critically injured on Sept. 14, has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

New traffic signals are being installed at the intersections where the teens were injured.

A GoFundMe has been organized to help cover the cost of Saunders’ medical care. Her family is posting updates on her condition there.