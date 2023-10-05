No serious injuries in rollover crash near Wasatch High School

Heber City police confirmed no pedestrians or bicyclists were involved in the accident at 1200 South Main Street Wednesday night.

Sgt. Josh Weishar said a driver failed to yield at Main Street and 1200 South where the collision tipped the truck onto its side.

Videos online showed a bicycle in the back of the truck, but no bikers or pedestrians were involved.

No serious injuries were reported.

Weishar said car accidents happen frequently at this Heber City intersection.