No serious injuries in rollover crash near Wasatch High School

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published October 5, 2023 at 12:16 PM MDT

Two cars were involved in a rollover crash in Heber City Wednesday night.

Heber City police confirmed no pedestrians or bicyclists were involved in the accident at 1200 South Main Street Wednesday night.

Sgt. Josh Weishar said a driver failed to yield at Main Street and 1200 South where the collision tipped the truck onto its side.

Videos online showed a bicycle in the back of the truck, but no bikers or pedestrians were involved.

No serious injuries were reported.

Weishar said car accidents happen frequently at this Heber City intersection.

Heber City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler