New swim school comes to Heber City

Jana Jones aims her one-on-one courses with kids toward teaching survival skills quickly.

She said the courses are daily and last up to 10 minutes for 6- to 8-week-olds, until the child is able to keep afloat during a swim test.

“After those six to eight weeks, all the infants and children are independently skilled,” Jones said. “So, if they were to fall in the water, they can save their own life.”

The courses follow Infant Swimming Resource standards. Students can range in age from 6 months to 6 years old.

Jones said anyone interested in lessons for their child can get more information at the open house Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

She also offers scholarships.

“So, if there's a family out there that is interested, but they cannot afford it, please reach out and I will make it work,” she said.

This Heber location is in addition to the flagship Wasatch Aqua Kids location at Mountaintop Physical Therapy in Park City.

The ribbon cutting is Friday, Nov. 3, at the Wasatch Aquatic Center, 744 South 200 East in Heber City.