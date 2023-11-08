© 2023 KPCW

Plans approved for new bandshell in downtown Heber City

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published November 8, 2023 at 3:09 PM MST
A rendering shows the planned bandshell to go in downtown Heber City.
Heber City Council
A rendering shows the planned bandshell to go in downtown Heber City.

The Heber City Council approved plans for a bandshell downtown.

The bandshell will be part of Main Street Park, straddling 200 South. It will include two stages, an ADA-compliant ramp, and a moveable partition that can divide one stage from the other.

The project is part of Heber City’s initiative to enhance its parks and outdoor spaces. The new structure will be a space for bands to perform summer concerts, and it can double as a pavilion when its stages are not in use.

At the city council meeting Nov. 7, Sid Ostergaard – who consulted on the project and presented it to the city council – explained the open design.

“It’s wide open – we want the view and all that,” he said. “But when there’s a performer, we’re going to have something that is temporary that comes down and divides it.”

Planning director Tony Kohler says the bandshell is designed to evoke the Heber Valley’s agricultural heritage.

“For the overall form of the building, the inspiration came from barns,” he said.

It will be built with stone sourced in Utah. It will have a big, sloping roof and a cupola on top.

Much discussion focused on that cupola – several councilmembers commented it looked out of place, and in the current designs it’s only visible from the sides.

“It’s like it’s pushing the roof down, like it’s too heavy and the roof’s collapsing,” Councilmember Mike Johnston said.

Ostergaard says his team will redraw the renderings with a slightly new look, shifting the cupola away from the lowest point and making the rear roofline flat instead of pointed. The council voted to approve the bandshell plans with the revisions discussed.

The deadline to complete the bandshell is October 2024, and Ostergaard says he hopes construction can begin in spring.
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler
