© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

On-street parking illegal in Heber City starting Nov. 15

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published November 13, 2023 at 11:56 AM MST

The Heber City public works department reminds residents streets need to be clear for snowplows to do their work.

Winter parking restrictions begin this week in Heber City. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 15, on-street parking is illegal within 24 hours of snowfall or if there is snow on the roads. Those rules will be enforced until April.

With winter quickly arriving, the city is asking residents to remove trailers, basketball hoops and anything else from the road to avoid obstructing snowplow paths as well.

That includes landscaping debris: Heber City asks residents and contractors to clear things like leaves and gravel out of the roads before heavy snowfall begins.
Heber City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler