On-street parking illegal in Heber City starting Nov. 15

Winter parking restrictions begin this week in Heber City. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 15, on-street parking is illegal within 24 hours of snowfall or if there is snow on the roads. Those rules will be enforced until April.

With winter quickly arriving, the city is asking residents to remove trailers, basketball hoops and anything else from the road to avoid obstructing snowplow paths as well.

That includes landscaping debris: Heber City asks residents and contractors to clear things like leaves and gravel out of the roads before heavy snowfall begins.