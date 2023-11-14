Wasatch County Arts Council calls for local artists for new mural project

The Wasatch County Arts Council is seeking a local artist to create a mural for the new Smith’s Marketplace going in on Heber’s Main Street. The art will be part of a larger project by the Kroger Company to feature local art in stores around the country.

The arts council says the art should celebrate the spirit of the Heber Valley community. Mural will be eight feet tall by 24 feet wide and displayed prominently in the store’s entrance.

Missy Maughan, who works for the arts council, says she’s excited to have more art for the public to enjoy in Heber City.

“It was really exciting to me because I didn’t know that Kroger did this and it kind of felt like a great local project – they really focused on using local artists, and the artwork needs to reflect the community,” she said. “It kind of goes with everything that we as an art council love to promote.”

This new feature will be the latest addition to other works around the valley – the arts council recently sponsored a mural on NAPA Auto Parts on Main Street, and other artwork dots locations around town, from the visitor center to the police department.

Artists interested have until Nov. 25 to apply. They’ll need to submit examples of their work to qualify.

“We would love to see lots of artists apply,” Maughan said. “I know that there’s lots of really talented people out there.”

Semifinalists will be selected, and the winner will be paid a commission to complete the artwork.

For more information, visit the Wasatch County Arts Council website.