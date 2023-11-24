© 2023 KPCW

Heber father and son facing felony charges after stabbing

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published November 24, 2023 at 11:33 AM MST
Heber City Police

A 60-year-old Heber man and his son are being held without bail after police were called to a domestic violence incident at their home Wednesday night.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Heber City police arrived at the home around 9:30 p.m. to find a man had been stabbed in the neck during an altercation.

John Jennings told officers his 24-year-old son, Jason, pointed a gun at him. The police report notes both of the men appeared intoxicated. Officers said Jason did not want to discuss the stabbing to avoid implicating his father.

The 60-year-old father was previously arrested in September 2022 after pointing a gun at his son.

Officers requested both father and son be held without bail. Fourth District Court Judge Thomas Low determined they could be a danger to others and a flight risk if released.

The two are facing several charges including aggravated assault and carrying a weapon under the influence of alcohol.

The felony offenses could carry prison time and a fine worth thousands.
Tags
Heber City Heber City Police
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta