Heber father and son facing felony charges after stabbing

According to a probable cause affidavit, Heber City police arrived at the home around 9:30 p.m. to find a man had been stabbed in the neck during an altercation.

John Jennings told officers his 24-year-old son, Jason, pointed a gun at him. The police report notes both of the men appeared intoxicated. Officers said Jason did not want to discuss the stabbing to avoid implicating his father.

The 60-year-old father was previously arrested in September 2022 after pointing a gun at his son.

Officers requested both father and son be held without bail. Fourth District Court Judge Thomas Low determined they could be a danger to others and a flight risk if released.

The two are facing several charges including aggravated assault and carrying a weapon under the influence of alcohol.

The felony offenses could carry prison time and a fine worth thousands.