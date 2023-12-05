No one injured in Heber duplex fire, cause under investigation

The fire started at a duplex on 400 East at around 8:20 Tuesday morning. Battalion chief R.L. Duke says the fire began in the carport.

Wasatch Fire arrived at the home within three minutes of the call.

Heber City Police helped keep the area clear while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Duke says fire crews limited damage to one side of the duplex. The building is not a total loss.

Three residents were displaced by the fire.

No one was injured.