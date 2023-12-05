© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

No one injured in Heber duplex fire, cause under investigation

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published December 5, 2023 at 5:15 PM MST
An ambulance at the Wasatch Fire District's Jordanelle Station.
Wasatch Fire District
/
wasatchcountyfire.com
An ambulance at the Wasatch Fire District's Jordanelle Station.

Firefighters are investigating what sparked a fire at a Heber duplex Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The fire started at a duplex on 400 East at around 8:20 Tuesday morning. Battalion chief R.L. Duke says the fire began in the carport.

Wasatch Fire arrived at the home within three minutes of the call.

Heber City Police helped keep the area clear while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Duke says fire crews limited damage to one side of the duplex. The building is not a total loss.

Three residents were displaced by the fire.

No one was injured.
Heber City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler