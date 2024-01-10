Heber Valley Chamber looks ahead to new year

The chamber will be following the 2024 legislative session and working to identify local businesses’ needs related to policy when it begins later this month.

“We are trying to take a more active stance in creating a policy and legislative agenda for the chamber,” he said.

The chamber will also be collecting new data about countywide demographics, traffic, sales tax revenue and more to gain insight into the local economy.

Koecher’s goals for tourism and economic development include moving forward with new public spaces for the community and drawing in more visitors.

Locally, the chamber is looking at Midway’s town square as a model for the kind of gathering spaces and businesses its members would like to see in downtown Heber City.

And with the Deer Valley expansion continuing near the Jordanelle Reservoir, the chamber is also hoping to invite more tourists to the Heber Valley.

“One of the things we know is coming up here is this strategy of how are we going to work with our friends up at the Grand Hyatt and Extell development to bring that connection of those guests into the Heber Valley,” Koecher said.

Those strategies focus on creating more transportation options and sharing information about shopping, dining and recreation in the Heber Valley.

Koecher says the chamber is also working on a “shop local” initiative and creating a database for housing developments.

The organization also has a new annual award, the Kohler-Coleman Lifetime Achievement Award, named for two late businessmen. Every year the chamber will recognize an individual or a group dedicated to volunteer service.

“We’re looking forward to honoring them and keeping that legacy alive of giving back and helping our community succeed,” Koecher said.

The chamber’s next meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 16, at noon. To attend, RSVP on the chamber’s website.