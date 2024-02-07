Dispute continues over eastern bypass roundabout to be built in Heber

Construction of an eastern bypass road began months ago, and it’s been part of Heber City’s plans for two decades.

The road will connect Center Street near Red Ledges to U.S. 40 north of downtown. It’s different from the highway bypass the Utah Department of Transportation is planning west of Heber City.

As part of plans for this eastern bypass, the city intends to construct a roundabout on North Mill Road.

Building that section of the road requires the city to acquire private property from the surrounding homeowners. Mark Evans is among them. He and the city have not been able to reach an agreement about his property portion.

He owns three plots along the route. He said all his property will be affected by the construction, but the city is only buying 250 square feet of his front yard to accommodate the roundabout. Evans said his other plots should be considered as part of the negotiations.

“This is not just a roundabout issue but an eastern bypass issue,” he told the council. “I don’t know why I am singled out as an individual or a property owner or a taxpayer that has to live with the change.”

At the city council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 6, city attorney Jeremy Cook asked the council to approve filing an eminent domain action while negotiations with Evans continue.

Councilmember Yvonne Barney, who said she’s opposed to the use of eminent domain, suggested waiting until the next council meeting in two weeks to vote.

“We’ve been waiting for a long time,” she said. “But I feel that 10 days gives us an opportunity to mend fences, if you will, with our community and with a citizen who pays taxes.”

But several of her fellow councilmembers were in favor of moving forward immediately. As spring gets closer, they say it’s imperative to secure contracting bids before prices increase.

“I really don’t think we can wait,” Councilmember Sid Ostergaard said. “I’m in the construction business… and we need to get this out there as soon as we can.”

The council voted 4-1 to move forward with eminent domain, with Barney dissenting. The city said scheduling conversations with Evans has been difficult so far but they want to address his concerns. Over the next 10 days, Ostergaard and Councilmember Mike Johnston will meet with Evans and a mediator to continue negotiations.