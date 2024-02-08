Heber City appoints three new planning commissioners

The Heber City Council approved Mayor Heidi Franco’s three nominees for the planning commission Tuesday night, Feb. 6.

The vacancies that needed to be filled were for one voting member and two alternates to serve on the commission. The recent nominees were named after the council asked Franco to revise her list in January; she had previously nominated a councilmember’s husband.

Now, the other vacancies will be filled. Tori Broughton will serve a two-year term as a voting member of the commission. Jami Hewlett and Greg Royall will each serve two-year alternate terms – they will only vote if others are absent. All will serve from this month through Feb. 2026.

Two of the nominees approved are also running for a seat on the Wasatch County Council. Broughton and Hewlett are among four names on the ballot for the council seat occupied by Kendall Crittenden.

However, elected officials cannot sit on the planning commission.

Broughton said she intends to see how the election cycle progresses before deciding where to serve.

“If my county bid is successful, then I will step down from the planning commission to take the county seat,” she said. “But if I’m unsuccessful in my county bid, then I will be thrilled to be on the Heber City Planning Commission for two years.”

Hewlett said she’s still deciding how to move forward.

Another voting member was recently appointed to the commission: Robert Wilson, who will serve a six-year term.