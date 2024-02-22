Fountain coming this spring to Heber City Hall

Members of the Heber Leadership Academy shared their vision for a landscaping design to go around the fountain with the city council Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Their pitch will complement the long-awaited splashpad the council approved last May. The fountain will be built outside Heber City Hall.

“It’s going to be an area where you can have some events,” Adam Thompson, a participant in the Leadership Academy, said. “And it fits your long-term plan… for Envision Heber: the walkable community of downtown, it connects all that.”

The landscaping will include hanging flowerpots, a nearby bench, and stones and plants around the fountain.

The group asked the city to spend $12,000 to $15,000 on its plan, in addition to $100,000 the city is putting towards the fountain itself.

Councilmember Mike Johnston complimented the design.

“I really like it a lot,” he said. “It’s imperative that we landscape this correctly, otherwise, we just have a nice water feature with a bunch of dirt.”

Councilmembers asked the group to try to negotiate with contractors to lower the cost and consider adding lights to the design.

The Leadership Academy envisions starting installation in late April with completion mid-May. That’s when City Hall renovations will be finished and city leaders will rededicate the building.