Wasatch County cities join in statewide wellbeing project

For the first time, Wasatch County cities are joining in the Utah Wellbeing Project, a survey conducted by Utah State University.

Dr. Courtney Flint is a professor in the Department of Environment and Society at USU. She said she’s been administering the survey since 2019.

“The survey really helps cities keep their finger on the pulse of how residents are doing,” she said.

Heber City residents are invited to fill out the survey from now through the end of March. Midway residents will be able to participate in April. Once Flint’s team collects all responses, they’ll dive into the data and share reports with participating cities and towns in mid-summer.

“Every city or town has its unique identity and its unique kind of perspective on things,” she said. “Every year we seem to learn something new.”

The survey asks people about their personal wellbeing and how they think their city is doing. There are also questions about population, the economy, recreation and demographics, among other things.

“We ask quite a few demographic questions not because we want to invade people’s privacy, but it really helps us to figure out how different groups of people are responding in different ways,” Flint said. “And it also helps us be more transparent about who we’re hearing from – and who we’re not hearing from.”

It doesn’t cost cities anything to join the survey. Some 44 cities and towns are taking part this year. Once results are ready, city leaders will be able to use and share the information USU collects.

A link to the survey is available on Heber City’s website. Midway residents can expect information later this spring about how to take part.