Families invited to annual Día de los Niños event in Heber

Día de los Niños, or Children’s Day, is an annual celebration in many Latino communities to honor children and promote their wellbeing.

The Wasatch Latino Coalition will hold a party for the occasion Saturday, April 27, in Heber City.

The coalition’s president, Yuri Jenson, said all children and their families are invited.

“They have a lot of fun activities for the kids: they have a magician, they have bouncy houses, they have balloons, they’re going to have face painting,” she said.

Kids will also get tickets they can swap for free drinks, snacks and toys.

Jenson said she hopes more non-Latino families take part this year and get to know their Latino neighbors. She said it’s a day for families to connect and celebrate community in the Heber Valley.

Last year, the event drew about 650 kids and their families, and this year, Jenson is hoping for even more.

“In total, it was over 1,000 people with adults and volunteers,” Jenson said. “So we’ll see how this year goes.”

The event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. in Heber’s Main Street Park, and it’s sponsored by Wasatch Behavioral Health. It’s free to attend. Details can be found on the Wasatch Latino Coalition’s social media page.