Heber breaks ground on new bandshell for city park

City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon, April 25, for the new bandshell under construction on 200 South.

The city council approved plans for the bandshell in November. It will include two stages, an ADA-compliant ramp and a moveable partition that can divide one stage from the other.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Heber City Mayor Heidi Franco said how excited she is for the project to get underway.

“This bandshell is going to provide wonderful year-round cultural and citizen community activities,” she said.

The city will also pave that block of 200 South in cobblestones. It will be redesignated for one-way traffic and city leaders envision more pedestrian access and events in the park – starting with the Heber Market on Main this summer.

“It’s going to be the most exciting and wonderful summer season that we’ve had yet,” City Manager Matt Brower said.

And Ryan Bunnell, Heber’s public information officer, said the bandshell is just one symbol of the city’s commitment to building a more vibrant downtown community.

“I think that the success of downtown is contingent on having places where the public can come and celebrate downtown events,” he said. “This bandshell symbolically kicks off this effort to make this historic core of Heber a more enjoyable place for citizens to be.”

The bandshell will be under construction through the summer. It is scheduled to be complete by September.