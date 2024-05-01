Former Heber councilmember to lead Main Street revitalization efforts

Kahler is the new executive director of the Community Alliance for Main Street (CAMS), an organization focused on drawing more activity and vibrancy to downtown Heber.

She said it’s work she’s passionate about.

“I do want to see Heber City thrive,” she said. “It’s a place that I love and that I want people to be proud of.”

As the executive director of CAMS, Kahler will work to implement public policy affecting downtown Heber. She’ll be working in partnership with city leaders and the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Kahler served four years on the Heber City Council and said that background is a strong foundation for her new role.

“We were setting a lot of policies. We created the Community Reinvestment Agency that hopefully will become the funding mechanism to really start doing some capital projects in the downtown and in the plaza,” she said. “So, it’s super exciting to go from the policymaker to now the person that’s in charge of making sure those policies come to life in real-life plans.”

Those plans include projects like the new bandshell now under construction in City Park, converting 200 South into a walkable plaza for community events, and adding more public art around town. Part of Kahler’s work will be fundraising for those Main Street improvement projects.

“Really, it’s taking Envision Heber 2050 as the guide for the future,” she said.

There will be strategic aspects of the job, too. She said she’ll focus on plans to preserve historic Heber homes, liaise with the Utah Department of Transportation about how the planned bypass will affect town, and strategize a long-term vision for downtown parking.

As a lifelong Heber resident, Kahler said she cares about planning for growth, even when change isn’t welcomed by all.

“I don’t like change, but I’ve also embraced the idea that we have to look at growth and make a plan so that we have better results,” she said. “If we don’t do anything, we will be behind.”

Previously, Kahler served as the senior manager of customer experience at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center. There, she oversaw public programs, including skiing and youth programs.

She began her role as the executive director of CAMS Wednesday, May 1. Soldier Hollow has yet to announce her replacement.