Heber rededicates city hall, celebrates new fountain

Dozens of Heber residents assembled Saturday to rededicate the town’s historic tabernacle and cut the ribbon on a new fountain at the heart of downtown.

Under bright sunny skies, Mayor Heidi Franco told the crowd the tabernacle has been part of Heber’s history for 135 years.

It was built in 1889 for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to worship, and 100 years later, it became the city government building.

“This building is the heart of our city,” Franco said. “I feel like it’s the heart of our valley – and it’s an incredible symbol of strength and hard work and our pioneer heritage.”

She read a prayer for the city and told the crowd she’s hopeful for Heber’s future.

“I do believe that if these trees and these rocks and this valley and these mountains could speak, they would be full of joy for what Heber City’s done in the last 135 years,” she said. “And I think they would be very joyful for the next 135 years that we can have within our city, as long as we remain true to the heritage that’s symbolized in this building.”

Phyllis Parcell, a 100-year-old Heber resident, has lived in the valley all her life. She shared memories of growing up in a radically different world: few cars, no refrigerators and winning Heber’s first-ever color television. And she celebrated the close community of the town.

“You have done a wonderful job in providing a wonderful place to live my life,” she said. “I am so blessed…. Surely we are all better if we stay together.”

Grace Doerfler / KPCW Phyllis Parcell, center left, and Councilmember Yvonne Barney cut the ribbon for Compass Plaza, the new fountain outside Heber's city hall.

Besides honoring Heber’s heritage, residents also marked a step towards the future of downtown by cutting the ribbon for a new fountain.

The water feature, dubbed “Compass Plaza,” has been in the works for several years. Wasatch High School students originally came up with the idea and began fundraising, and participants in the Heber Leadership Academy then took over planning, fundraising and installing the fountain.

Chandler Lake, who was part of the high school group, said he and his classmate Kaleb Jensen are excited to see it finished five years later.

“I remember when we first pitched the idea to one of the investors… it was super nerve-wracking and super scary, as we were both like 17 or 16, so it was a big deal,” he said. “Seeing it here and seeing these kids running through it, it brings a lot of happiness to me to see that.”

Volunteers got to work installing the fountain last month as part of the city’s annual spring cleanup, and now it’s officially open for the public to enjoy.

And as the bells in the newly restored tabernacle spire rang out, the fountain came to life for the first time – a nod to the city’s past and a celebration of its future.