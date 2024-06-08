© 2024 KPCW

Teenager struck by box truck in downtown Heber

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published June 8, 2024 at 6:53 PM MDT

A 17-year-old boy was hit while walking on Center Street in Heber.

The boy was walking on the white line along the road between 600 and 700 East shortly after noon Saturday when he was struck by the mirror of a box truck.

Heber Police Chief Parker Sever said the teenager’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

“The juvenile was transported to the hospital with minor bumps and bruises, and the driver was cited for driving on a suspended license,” he said.

He said sun on the road at that time of day likely played a role in the crash, as well as the boy’s proximity to the road.

Sever said both drivers and pedestrians need to stay alert when traveling.

“It's not indicative of a specific problem with the streets or the engineering of the streets, because they've occurred at different locations in the city,” he said. “So really, it’s drivers looking around and being aware of their surroundings, and also our pedestrians respecting the danger that a vehicle poses.”

The incident Saturday afternoon was one among several auto-pedestrian collisions in Heber in the past year: two fourteen-year-olds were left in critical condition after being hit by cars on the way to school last September.
