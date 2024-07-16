Heber calls for artists for power box art
Heber City, the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Community Alliance for Main Street had issued a call for artists for the new Art in Public Places Power Box Initiative.
The city plans to use artists' submissions to adorn various Heber Light and Power Boxes in and around the city.
Submissions should reflect the initiative’s themes of welcoming visitors, outdoor sports destinations and activities, wildlife and images that relate to historic Heber.
Applications are open through September 5.