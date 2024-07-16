© 2024 KPCW

Heber calls for artists for power box art

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 16, 2024 at 3:58 PM MDT
Park City Municipal, in collaboration with Rocky Mountain Power, is seeking local artists, students, families and neighbors to submit original artwork to wrap 40 utility boxes throughout Park City this summer. The submissions deadline is Wednesday, June 7.
Park City Municipal
Park City Municipal, in collaboration with Rocky Mountain Power partnered with local artists, students, families and neighbors to submit original artwork to wrap 40 utility boxes throughout Park City.

Heber City, the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Community Alliance for Main Street had issued a call for artists for the new Art in Public Places Power Box Initiative.

The city plans to use artists' submissions to adorn various Heber Light and Power Boxes in and around the city.

Submissions should reflect the initiative’s themes of welcoming visitors, outdoor sports destinations and activities, wildlife and images that relate to historic Heber.

Applications are open through September 5.
Heber City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
