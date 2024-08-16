MTECH starts construction on Heber campus, will bring trade education to the valley

No longer will Wasatch County students have to drive through the canyon for professional training. Soon, they’ll have access to classes in everything from cooking to welding at the Heber Valley MTECH campus, located along state Route 113 across from Southfield Park.

About 250 people turned out for Friday morning’s groundbreaking, where local leaders celebrated the impact the campus will have on the community.

Wasatch County School District Superintendent Paul Sweat said high school students all over the Wasatch Back will have tuition-free access to MTECH courses. For others, the tuition rate per credit hour is $120.

“I’m very excited for what is to come on this special site and what it means to Wasatch and Summit counties,” he said. “The greatest thing we produce here in this valley and all across the Wasatch Back are the intelligent, driven, hardworking youth who, armed with our pioneer ancestry and through the power of education, go on to become leaders, community builders and society’s best citizens.”

The site is adjacent to Wasatch County’s second high school, and both buildings are scheduled to welcome students in fall 2026.

1 of 2 — mtech-groundbreaking-president.jpg MTECH President Clay Christensen addresses the crowd at Friday's groundbreaking. Grace Doerfler / KPCW 2 of 2 — mtech-groundbreaking-culinary.jpg The MTECH groundbreaking featured catering from the technical college's culinary students. Grace Doerfler / KPCW

Heber City Mayor Heidi Franco said she’s impressed by all the services MTECH offers its students.

“Welcome to Heber City – we’re so glad you’re here,” she said. “We look forward to your success, because that’s going to be the success of our citizens, too.”

The Heber campus will be the sixth location for the technical college, which offers 43 different professional training programs.

MTECH’s president, Clay Christensen, said it will have a comprehensive course catalog.

“It’ll have a cross-section of all of the offerings here,” he said. “For example, in the trades, we’ll have welding, we’ll have diesel, we’ll have automotive. Then you’ll have healthcare, the service areas like culinary and cosmetology, as well as IT.”

Contractor Big D will construct the 94,000-square-foot building, which will cost over $50 million. It will have a capacity for over 1,000 students.

MTECH’s Heber Valley campus will open for the fall semester in 2026.