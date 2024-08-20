Heber man held without bail on aggravated kidnapping charges.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, around 10:30 p.m., Heber City Police responded to reports that a man had attacked a woman and tried to force her into a car during an argument.

An arrest affidavit says police had to restrain 21-year-old Felipe Analco Hidalgo as they attempted to take him into custody.

According to the arrest report, the woman told officers Hidalgo physically assaulted her during a fight and tried to drag her into his car while she screamed and resisted.

A witness’s video of the incident appeared to confirm her story.

The report also shows police had a previous interaction with Hidalgo in May during a fight with the same woman. At the time, police say, the woman asked officers for protection because she said she was worried he would “do something to her.” Hidalgo told police it was only an argument.

On Monday, Wasatch County prosecutors filed first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping and third-degree felony aggravated assault charges against Hidalgo. He’s also charged with a handful of misdemeanor charges and infractions, including assault, driving under the influence and interfering with a police officer.

After a lethality assessment Sunday night, officers determined the woman and her children were at high risk and requested Hidalgo be held without bail.

Hidalgo was booked into the Wasatch County Jail Sunday night.

Resources are available for people who have experienced domestic violence in the Wasatch Back. Peace House’s helpline is available 24/7 by calling (800) 647-9161.