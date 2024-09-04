Heber leaders vote to raise salaries for city manager, staff

A survey of cities and counties around the region shows Heber’s salaries for city employees aren’t keeping pace with those in neighboring communities, including Park City, Wasatch and Summit counties, Orem, Provo and more.

In Tuesday’s council meeting, Sept. 3, councilmembers agreed Heber City manager Matt Brower’s salary should be raised to match the regional average, $208,293. That’s an increase of about $11,000.

Councilmember Aaron Cheatwood said Brower has earned it.

“I am not willing to look at that number and see those ranges and look at those averages and then say, ‘Matt, we value you, but not at average,’” he said.

Councilmember Mike Johnston agreed. He added he wants to ensure the city does the same comparison for all employees’ salaries.

Brower asked the council not to raise his pay without also rewarding his team.

“Quarterbacks can’t perform without great running backs and great receivers and a line that’ll protect them,” he said. “If you are going to increase my salary, what I’d like you to do is just give me half of it. Let me take the other half and share it between my lead team.”

In the end, the council voted to raise Brower’s salary to the $208,293 average and allocate an additional $7,500 among the city’s 15 department leaders, a $500 raise each. The change will go into effect in October.

The city said it plans to study employee salaries at all levels to ensure wages are competitive with the rest of the region.