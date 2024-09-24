Timpanogos Valley Theatre celebrates 20 years of performances

It’s the longest-running community theater in the Heber Valley, and board member Nathan Moulton has been involved from the start.

“It was just a cast of about six or seven people,” he remembered. “Those first few years, we performed at the high school, at the town hall and other locations around the valley.”

Now, the theater’s permanent home is just off Main Street in a pioneer-era building behind the Heber City Hall and it hosts a few shows each year.

Next in the repertoire is “Forever Plaid,” an off-Broadway show from the 1980s about a quartet of singers.

“It’s not huge on plot, but here’s the basis of the plot: These four guys are on their way to their first big performance back in the ‘60s when they are hit by a school bus of Catholic schoolgirls and killed instantly,” Moulton said. “And then they get a chance to come back to Earth and do one last big performance.”

He said it makes for a fun evening of song and dance.

Around Christmas, the theater will stage a radio play of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and in the spring, there will be a musical production of “Little Women.”

Moulton invited the community to get involved by reaching out on social media or at a performance.

“We’re an all-volunteer organization, so we need all the help we can get, and there’s always a lot to do,” he said. “And we appreciate anybody who wants to jump in and give some community service through helping us build sets, helping us keep up our old building, make costumes.”

Performances of “Forever Plaid” are at 7 p.m. every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday through Oct. 12. Opening night is Sept. 25, and tickets are $12-20.