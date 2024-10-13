Last chance for Heber locals to comment on millions in water infrastructure bonds

Work to replace the city’s 70-year-old water and sewer lines has been underway since 2022, when leaders budgeted $43 million for construction on the east side of town.

That price tag has soared since then, thanks to what city manager Matt Brower has described as “extraordinary inflationary pressures.”

Now construction could cost an extra $12.5 million, so the city is issuing bonds to cover the extra expenses.

Three resolutions passed by the council in September authorize the city to issue up to $2 million in irrigation bonds and $6.5 million in sewer bonds.

The city council hosted two public hearings for the project on Oct, 1, though no one spoke up.

A third and final public hearing is Oct. 15, when locals can share their thoughts on the city issuing up to $4 million in water bonds.

City officials also applied for supplemental funding from the Community Impact Board and received $5.9 million in sewer funding.

As Heber plans for higher project costs, construction on water lines in Heber is wrapping for the season. Crews are working on small sections of 400 North and 200 South east of Main Street.