© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Last chance for Heber locals to comment on millions in water infrastructure bonds

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published October 13, 2024 at 6:24 PM MDT
Grace Doerfler / KPCW

Heber City is in the middle of a years-long, multimillion-dollar project to replace its water infrastructure.

Work to replace the city’s 70-year-old water and sewer lines has been underway since 2022, when leaders budgeted $43 million for construction on the east side of town.

That price tag has soared since then, thanks to what city manager Matt Brower has described as “extraordinary inflationary pressures.”

Now construction could cost an extra $12.5 million, so the city is issuing bonds to cover the extra expenses.

Three resolutions passed by the council in September authorize the city to issue up to $2 million in irrigation bonds and $6.5 million in sewer bonds.

The city council hosted two public hearings for the project on Oct, 1, though no one spoke up.

A third and final public hearing is Oct. 15, when locals can share their thoughts on the city issuing up to $4 million in water bonds.

City officials also applied for supplemental funding from the Community Impact Board and received $5.9 million in sewer funding.

As Heber plans for higher project costs, construction on water lines in Heber is wrapping for the season. Crews are working on small sections of 400 North and 200 South east of Main Street.
Heber City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler