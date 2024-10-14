Heber leaders to continue discussion of short-term rental policy

Locals pushed back at a city council meeting Oct. 1 when Heber leaders proposed a set of tough new restrictions on rental properties, including occupancy limits and bans on late-night noise or other disruptive behavior.

Some city councilmembers say although they want more regulations, they’re concerned the proposed code changes are too punitive.

They’ll discuss ideas for new short-term rental rules again at the council meeting Tuesday, Oct. 15.

But a new draft shows only minor changes from two weeks ago. Proposed quiet hours would go an hour later than before, and four people rather than three would be allowed on a patio at night.

The changes would also forbid renters from parking on the street.

There would also be harsher penalties for property owners whose guests don’t abide by the rules. The first violation is an infraction. Any subsequent violations would be punishable with misdemeanor charges and fines.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. An agenda and a link to attend online are available on the city's website.