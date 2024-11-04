Heber mayor asks county council candidate to resign from planning commission

Heber City Mayor Heidi Franco is asking Jami Hewlett to resign from the city’s planning commission, according to a copy of a signed letter posted to social media Monday.

Hewlett is running for Wasatch County Council and was recently the subject of controversy after she impersonated a local business owner to spread lies about the future of development in downtown Heber.

Hewlett posted the photo of Franco’s letter in a Midway Facebook group with the comment, “They can’t silence me from fighting for what’s just.”

The letter states the city council will vote to remove Hewlett from her role as an alternate on the planning commission at its meeting Tuesday, if she does not resign.

The item isn’t noted on the public agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. But the agenda does include a closed session in which the council is scheduled to discuss the “character” and “professional competence” of an individual.

Hewlett is on the Nov. 5 ballot as a Libertarian candidate for the Wasatch County Council’s seat D, which represents most Heber residents.