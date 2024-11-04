© 2024 KPCW

Heber mayor asks county council candidate to resign from planning commission

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published November 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM MST
Jami Hewlett
Heber City
Jami Hewlett

A Wasatch County Council candidate accused of spreading false claims by impersonating a business owner is being asked to resign from the Heber City Planning Commission.

Heber City Mayor Heidi Franco is asking Jami Hewlett to resign from the city’s planning commission, according to a copy of a signed letter posted to social media Monday.

Facebook

Hewlett is running for Wasatch County Council and was recently the subject of controversy after she impersonated a local business owner to spread lies about the future of development in downtown Heber.

Hewlett posted the photo of Franco’s letter in a Midway Facebook group with the comment, “They can’t silence me from fighting for what’s just.”

The letter states the city council will vote to remove Hewlett from her role as an alternate on the planning commission at its meeting Tuesday, if she does not resign.

The item isn’t noted on the public agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. But the agenda does include a closed session in which the council is scheduled to discuss the “character” and “professional competence” of an individual.

Hewlett is on the Nov. 5 ballot as a Libertarian candidate for the Wasatch County Council’s seat D, which represents most Heber residents.
Tags
Heber City 2024 General Election
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta