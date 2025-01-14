Heber City Police hiring Main Street crossing guards
The Heber City Police Department is hiring two crossing guards to increase safety on Main Street.
The guards will work two-hour shifts during school lunch hours Monday through Friday, earning $50 per day.
The added safety measures come after multiple people were hit by cars, including a Wasatch High School student who was hit by an SUV while crossing the road in 2023.
A team of about 30 crossing guards has helped keep students safe around Wasatch County since the start of the school year.
A link to apply is available here.