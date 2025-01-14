© 2025 KPCW

Heber City Police hiring Main Street crossing guards

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 14, 2025 at 5:05 PM MST
Crossing guards stop traffic for Wasatch High School students at the intersection of Main Street and 800 South.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
Crossing guards stop traffic for Wasatch High School students at the intersection of Main Street and 800 South.

The Heber City Police Department is hiring two crossing guards to increase safety on Main Street.

The guards will work two-hour shifts during school lunch hours Monday through Friday, earning $50 per day.

The added safety measures come after multiple people were hit by cars, including a Wasatch High School student who was hit by an SUV while crossing the road in 2023.

A team of about 30 crossing guards has helped keep students safe around Wasatch County since the start of the school year.

A link to apply is available here.

Heber City Wasatch County School District
