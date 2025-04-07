Changes to Heber’s downtown zoning back on planning commission agenda

The proposed changes would apply to two central areas of Heber City’s Old Town: the “Central Neighborhoods District” and the “Transition Corridor District.” They cover blocks from 500 North to 600 South and from 600 West to 600 East, excluding the blocks along Main Street itself.

Known as the Central Heber Overlay Zone, the proposed changes are meant to promote more flexibility, small businesses and “missing middle” housing – homes for people with incomes higher than the affordable housing threshold, but lower than what might be required to buy a larger single-family home.

City manager Matt Brower said the changes would allow for limited additional density, such as breaking a large lot into two smaller lots. The proposal isn’t intended to bring high-density developments downtown.

“Quite frankly, we are in need of more affordable housing, and this, we believe, is one strategy to help achieve that,” he said.

If the Central Heber Overlay Zone is approved, Brower said it will give more flexibility to downtown property owners.

“A lot of the lots in our central district are very large lots, and what we’re seeing is people wanting to do a little bit more with their property – perhaps put an accessory building on it, perhaps put some additional parking on it, and in some cases, perhaps even transition the property into a commercial use,” he said. “So, the overlay zone is providing opportunities for property owners to utilize their properties potentially in different ways than they have in the past.”

The zoning conversation comes as Heber leaders are considering other ways to promote vitality downtown, including renovating City Park.

Brower acknowledged parking is “a major limiting factor” for the city’s plans to make downtown Heber a destination. The city is purchasing the Heber Light and Power building and the old Wasatch Fire District station to help address the problem.

“We are looking at purchasing those to provide more surface parking, also looking at how we can provide more on-street parking and maybe approach some private partners to negotiate shared parking agreements so we can utilize their parking spaces in the evenings or on weekends,” he said.

The planning commission discussed the zoning proposal at its meeting March 25. It’s expected to make a formal recommendation to the City Council on Tuesday, April 8.

Councilmembers will then vote to accept or reject the changes in May.

For the agenda and a link to attend Tuesday’s planning commission meeting, visit the city website.