Greg Royall seeks to address growth, affordability in run for Heber City Council

Royall has lived in the Heber Valley for nearly 50 years. In that time, he says he’s heard a lot of comments from locals concerned about the city’s future.

He also has some misgivings of his own about Heber’s growth and the rising cost of living. He said those concerns propelled him to enter the race for city council.

“I’m not too sure about the direction we’re going right now, with the building and the downtown area,” he said. “A lot of it is driven by Facebook comments – the citizens aren’t very happy with what’s happening with the city right now.”

Royall said he believes Heber leaders need to slow down. He said he thinks city councilmembers don’t always listen to public feedback, instead “just approving everything that comes across their desk.”

For Royall, Heber’s affordability challenge is personal. He said if elected to the city council, he will champion affordable housing, in part because he wants his kids to be able to live in the Heber Valley if they choose.

“My son, he has a great job with the state of Utah, works full time, upwards of 60-70 hours a week sometimes, and he literally can’t afford to buy a house in Heber City,” he said. “The only reason I’m still living here is because I built my house back in 2001.”

Royall is a roadway safety specialist for the Utah Department of Transportation. In February 2024, he was appointed to a two-year alternate term on the Heber City Planning Commission – that means he only votes if others are absent.

He said Heber voters can trust him because he’s not a career politician.

“I really, truly want what’s best for this community,” he said.

He said he will bring his perspective as a longtime local to the council, along with his desire to give residents a voice.

Royall is one of nine candidates running for two open seats on the council. A primary election Aug. 12 will narrow the field to four candidates before the municipal election Nov. 4.